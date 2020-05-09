Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Posts Earnings Results

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

Argo Group stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 233,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,636. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

Get Argo Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,556.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.