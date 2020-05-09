Arqma Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $20,752.79 and approximately $3,084.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,757.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.56 or 0.02178401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.96 or 0.02756447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00492271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00654330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00072831 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00466529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,783,911 coins and its circulating supply is 4,739,367 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.