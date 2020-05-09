ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

ASGN traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $54.77. 406,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,420. ASGN has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.