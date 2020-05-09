Asian Dragon (AD) Price Down 31% Over Last Week

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $43,240.63 and approximately $439.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.