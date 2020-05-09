Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,033. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

