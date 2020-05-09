Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,092 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.35 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

