Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Autoliv reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Autoliv stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. 441,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.82. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

