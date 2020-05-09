AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) is Presima Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Presima Inc. decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 8.6% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $35,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.96. 1,371,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,344. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.33.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

