Aventus (AVT) Price Reaches $0.0707 on Top Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Gatecoin and OKEx. Aventus has a market cap of $424,122.70 and $18,569.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Gatecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

