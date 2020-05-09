Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.61. 1,110,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

