Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.95. 3,078,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,663. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

