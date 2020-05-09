Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,223 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

EFA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. 20,445,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

