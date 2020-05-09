Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 651.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. 2,005,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,903. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th.

