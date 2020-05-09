Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,762 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,308,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.