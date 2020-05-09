Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.89.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.