Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 98,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period.

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 50,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $124.18.

