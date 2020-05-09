Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

