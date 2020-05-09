Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $213.29. 67,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

