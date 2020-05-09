Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.98% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $302,000.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,927. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

