Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.05% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,415 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

NUAG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.12. 7,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,740. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

