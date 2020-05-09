B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 599 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 424,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,259.6% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $185.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,794. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

