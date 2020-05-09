B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 22,689,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,380,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.