B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 733,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 3.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 1.38% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 161,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 343,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,846. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

