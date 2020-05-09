B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 64,768 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,768 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

