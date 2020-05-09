Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & Hilltop (NASDAQ:HTH) Critical Comparison

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilltop 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hilltop has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Given Hilltop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Hilltop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 3.89 $34.24 million $2.48 12.61 Hilltop $1.82 billion 0.84 $225.29 million $2.44 6.93

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Hilltop has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 30.53% 10.22% 1.31% Hilltop 12.87% 11.06% 1.55%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilltop beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.