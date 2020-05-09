Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 149.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

BHC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 9,557,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

