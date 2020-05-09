Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 234.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 254.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 556.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 256,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 217,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

