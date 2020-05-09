Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million.

Shares of Benefytt Technologies stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 456,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,826. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

