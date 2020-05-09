Bezant (BZNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $89,283.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $89,283.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02182600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00175835 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.