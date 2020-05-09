Bezop (BEZ) Price Up 23% Over Last Week

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, IDEX and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Bezop has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $210,772.48 and $673.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02178604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174425 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

