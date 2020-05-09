BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.80

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $16.11 million and $4.14 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00008201 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02182600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00175835 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

