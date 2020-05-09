BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $79,764.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $79,764.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.03612593 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011719 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008549 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

