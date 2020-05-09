Bitcoin SV Trading Down 12.6% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $188.36 or 0.02196161 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Indodax, MBAex and Bitbns. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $2.61 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00174886 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00068762 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00114679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,401,477 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Huobi, Bibox, Coinsuper, Coinbit, Upbit, IDAX, Korbit, Coinsquare, WazirX, BX Thailand, Bitrue, Bitbns, FCoin, Binance, CoinZest, ZB.COM, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Koinex, Kraken, MBAex, BigONE, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Bitkub, OKEx, CoinBene, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Bithumb and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

