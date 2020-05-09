Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00297874 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00449663 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008037 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004713 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001524 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.