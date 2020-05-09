Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,058 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 37,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $52.87. 3,787,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

