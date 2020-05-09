Blockport Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $4,540.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02182600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00175835 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,375,331 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

