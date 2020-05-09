BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $1,694.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,887,666 coins and its circulating supply is 26,344,700 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

