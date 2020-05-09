Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Getting Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BDIC traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,862. Blow & Drive Interlock has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

