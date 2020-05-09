Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys 6,635 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,908. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.25.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.