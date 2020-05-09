Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 563,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

