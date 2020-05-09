Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.3% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.