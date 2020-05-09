Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of -1.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

BA stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

