BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Tops $645,806.69

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $645,806.69 and $231.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00044320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.03577657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031632 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008420 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

