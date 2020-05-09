Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Media Impact Score of 1.00

Media coverage about Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Booking earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,742.07.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,430.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,355.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,774.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

