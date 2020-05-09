Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total value of $666,831.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,488.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,038 shares of company stock worth $46,436,998. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $482.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $498.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.82 and a 200 day moving average of $381.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

