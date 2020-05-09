Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.13% of Amdocs worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

