Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

