Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. 314,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,283. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

