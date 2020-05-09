Bottos Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, CoinEgg, LBank and Bit-Z. Bottos has a market cap of $1.10 million and $301,068.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.03519717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00031523 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001661 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX, CoinEgg and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

