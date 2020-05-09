BQT Tops One Day Volume of $2,475.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. BQT has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $2,475.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,698,613 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

